Quaker State to remain title sponsor of feature race at Kentucky Speedway

QUAKER STATE® AND KENTUCKY SPEEDWAY ANNOUNCE LONG TERM RENEWAL FOR MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES RACE ENTITLEMENT

QUAKER STATE 400 EXTENDED FOR FIVE YEARS STARTING IN 2018

Houston – July 7, 2017. Kentucky Speedway’s annual Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race will remain the Quaker State 400 through 2022 under the terms of a new event sponsorship agreement announced today. The 2017 Quaker State 400 presented by Advance Auto Parts will once again anchor the NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Kentucky Speedway ending with the main event at the challenging 1.5-mile tri-oval race on Saturday, July 8, 2017. The 2017 race will be broadcast live at 7:30PM EST on NBC Sports Network.

“Over the past six years of our relationship with Kentucky Speedway, the Quaker State 400 has continued to deliver incredible experiences to our customers and race fans as well as driving tremendous visibility for the brand,” said Patty Lanning, Vice President Marketing, North America, Shell Lubricants. “We’re thrilled to go into year seven of this entitlement with the excitement of continuing the relationship for another five years. Quaker State is proud to paint the Bluegrass State green for years to come!”

The Quaker State 400 is an expanded relationship with Speedway Motorsports Incorporated (SMI) and its motorsports properties as well as an extended business-to-business relationship with Sonic Automotive. In addition to key B2B elements, the entitlement continues to offer Quaker State exclusive, one-of-a-kind experiences to extend to its customers.

“We treasure our relationship with Quaker State and are proud of what we have built together in the first six years of the Quaker State 400,” said Mark Simendinger, General Manager Kentucky Speedway. “Quaker State is an iconic brand and a premier partner. We look forward to the next six years and delivering more of the innovation and excitement race fans have come to anticipate annually.”

Official release from the Kentucky Speedway