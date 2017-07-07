Beechmont residents want community center hours extended

Neighbors in Beechmont say they want extended hours at their community center. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Neighbors in Beechmont say they want extended hours at their community center. The center is located off west Wellington Avenue, and closes earlier in the summer than it does during the rest of the year.

The parks department says they set hours based on demand. But, a teacher who lives in Beechmont says it's summer, more kids are looking for something to do and he thinks the community center should stay open later.

"There is nowhere for them to go," Vilantis Lanshima said. "They are living in Beechmont, this is their neighborhood. They need to have a place to go to that is close to their home."

Lanshima has lived in Beechmont for four years and loves his diverse neighborhood, but hates the hours of his community center.

"In other parts of the city they are open until about 9 o’clock," Lanshima said.

In the summer, Beechmont Community Center closes as late as 7:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Seven other community centers in Louisville stay open until 9 p.m.

As a teacher, Lanshima is passionate about the youth in his community having activities to participate in.

"I understand what happens to kids when you don't get them engaged," Lanshima said.

"Beechmont staff of their own volition has increased their summer camp enrollment by 50%," Ben Johnson of the Parks Department said.

Johnson said Beechmont Community center opens as early as 7:30 a.m. in the morning for a summer camp that has about 100 kids enrolled.

"Some of it does become a staffing issue, and some of it is a community need issues," Johnson said.

Johnson says different hours are set for different community centers based on need and summer programming.

"Sometimes you make decisions that not everyone agrees with," Johnson said.

"But it is supposed to be the meeting place for neighborhoods. it's a place where our youth and children go to meet with each other," Lanshima said.

