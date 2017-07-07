Notices sent about water violation in Madisonville

Madisonville's water system violated a drinking water standard, but officials at the water plant tell us it's part of a transition they are going through.

Customers got a notice that the water filtration department's test results had a level of Totaltrihillamethanes above federal standards. It's an agent used to disinfect water.

In 2015, the EPA lowered the number of samples they take at each site to one each quarter.

Chris Spriggs, the Water Filtration Superintendent, said he sent out two other notices like this year. He said this was expected with all the changes, and that your water is still safe to drink.

It will take until next year before the rates normalize.

The water superintendent told us that the next inspection is scheduled in August. There likely won't be any more after that.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.