Police: Victim's finger cut off with bolt cutters during robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville duo is facing a slew of charges after police said they assaulted and robbed multiple people.

LMPD said the incident occurred on Thursday at a home on the 3000 block of Winter Way.

According to the police report, during the incident, Donnie Ashby cut off a victim's finger with bolt cutters. Ashby and his alleged accomplice Anna "Nikki" Patterson held the three victims at gun point, tied up them up with cords and pistol whipped them.

LMPD said money and phones were also taken.

One victim managed to run away, get help and call the police, according to Patterson's arrest report.

After the incident, LMPD said Ashby and Patterson ran from the scene.

Police conducted a search warrant at Inn Town Suites and found more than an ounce of methamphetamine, heroin, suboxone pills and "assorted paraphernalia" including digital scales. The pair's arrest reports also stated that text messages in Patterson's phone indicated that they were selling drugs.

Police said Patterson was sound with a large amount of money in her pants.

Ashby has been charged with robbery, assault, two counts of unlawful imprisonment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Patterson was charged with robbery, three counts of unlawful imprisonment, 2 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and failure to maintain required insurance.

