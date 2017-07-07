More than 1 million tourists visit Ark in first year, mom & pop shops wait for business

One year after it's debut, the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky is still bringing thousands of people per day to the built-to-scale ark. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

According to Patrick Kanewske, Director of Training and Education at the Ark Encounter, more than one million people have visited the ark in its first year.

Visitors from every continent except Antarctica have traveled to Gr ant County, Kentucky to see the massive structure.

The Gr ant County Tourist Fact Sheet said the attraction has brought in $45,835,631 in direct tourist spending, and increased tourist spending by 128% since 2015.

Kanewske said the ark has increased tourism by 231%.

"We get people from all walks of life, Muslim, Christian, non-christian," said Kanewske.

Mayor Rick Skinner said the ark has provided Williamstown with a major tourism boost that will help revitalize the downtown area.

He also said more tourists means a higher demand of resources from the city, so they've asked the Ark Encounter to participate in a safety tax to help pay for two additional police officers, six part-time firefighters and a firetruck tall enough to fight a fire at the ark. Skinner said the Ark Encounter is resistant to pay the entirety of the tax, and has asked for a cap. But the details will likely be discussed at a council meeting on Monday evening.

While restaurants and hotels have seen a boom in business, local mom and pop shops are waiting for the impact.

Stormy Vanover owns Country Heart Crafts, and said a couple of visitors from the ark wander in from time to time.

"We don't have a lot to draw them down here, but we do get a few," said Vanover.

Her hope is that more of the downtown area will develop and become a tourist attraction of its own.

"We just have to let them know were here," Vanover said. "I really believe that they will come"

