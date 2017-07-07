NASCAR XFINITY Series Alsco 300 postponed due to weather

The race has been postponed to noon on Saturday, according to Kentucky Speedway officials. (Source: Kentucky Speedway)

SPARTA, KY (WAVE) – The NASCAR XFINITY Series Alsco 300 has been postponed due to weather.

The race has been postponed to noon on Saturday, according to Kentucky Speedway officials.

Tickets for the Alsco 300 will be honored until 3 p.m. Saturday.

