Kenergy working to restore power to nearly 1,000 customers

Kenergy is working to restore power to nearly 1,000 customers in south Owensboro.

Kenergy tweeted Friday night that the outage was caused by a transmission problem from Big Rivers.

The outage was caused due a transmission problem from Big Rivers. All members should be restored except for the South owensboro area. — Kenergy Corp (@kenergycorp) July 8, 2017

They say over 5,000 people were affected originally, but they have since reduced that number to 943.

