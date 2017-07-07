Kenergy working to restore power to nearly 1,000 customers - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kenergy working to restore power to nearly 1,000 customers

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Kenergy is working to restore power to nearly 1,000 customers in south Owensboro.

Kenergy tweeted Friday night that the outage was caused by a transmission problem from Big Rivers. 

They say over 5,000 people were affected originally, but they have since reduced that number to 943.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly