Kenseth could drive Earnhardt's #88 car in 2018

Sparta, KY (WAVE) - As Dale Earnhardt Jr. says goodbye to racing, the question is floating around, who is going to drive the 88 car? Rumor has it that it could be Matt Kenseth but neither him nor Junior would answer that question

"You know I've probably already said too much about what I'm not doing next year so I don't really have anything to talk about for what I am doing," Kenseth said. "Like I said, at this point I don't have anything going on for next year."

Earnhardt said everyone in the garage area has an opinion. "It's kind of all up in the air, but everybody is walking around the garage, saying, hey did you hear? What's new? There's like a handful of guys in the garage that seem to know everything first, but and it's not just the Cup garage, they're in the Xfinity garage too," he said.

Junior has never won a Cup race here at Kentucky Speedway, has struggled in his career, so you would have to imagine, a win on Saturday would be extra sweet.

