Murdered child remembered 10 years later

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's been 10 years since a 4-year-old boy was found near Churchill Downs, murdered by a convicted sex offender.

Friday, a memorial was held where Ivan Cano went missing. But despite the time that has passed, Ivan's death still has an impact.

Ivan was abducted by Cecil New in 2007. Hundreds turned out to search for him. It took police eight days to find him. The little boy's body was found by a garbage truck driver picking up a load.

Ivan's disappearance didn't meet the criteria to issue an Amber Alert because it could not be confirmed an abduction had taken place. That fact and the lag time stirred anger and eventually prompted change.

Operation Return Home would later be created to mobilize a search quicker on a local level, eliminating some of the Amber Alert criteria.

The memory still haunts community activist Christopher 2X, who through the years has helped the child's mother through her grief. Friday, he organized a memorial for the child. Family members of Dequante Hobbs, another child recently shot and killed inside his own home, also attended. They laid down toys and released 10 butterflies signifying the 10 years that have passed.

"The day that he was found, you could feel almost a pin drop in the city. People felt a very heartfelt connection to this situation," 2X said.

Ivan's mother was not at the memorial Friday, but did give 2X his two toy trucks to hold onto.

She said the memory is still too painful.

New is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

