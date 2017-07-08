8-year-old Louisville boy reported missing in IN

BROWNSBURG, IN (WAVE) - An 8-year-old Louisville boy has been reported missing in Indiana.

Shalom Lawson has autism and is non-verbal, according to the Brownsburg, Indiana Fire Department. He was last seen on July 7.

Shalom is described as being 4’7’’ tall and weighing approximately 56 pounds, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray shorts with no shoes.

Anyone with information on Shalom’s location is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Brownsburg Police Department at (317) 852-1109.

