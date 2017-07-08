Aguilar's slam, 7 RBIs send Brewers past skidding Yanks, 9-4

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader winds up during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees in New York, Friday, July 7, 2017.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Two women wearing foam judge's wigs watch for New York Yankees Aaron Judge during the late innings of the Yankees' baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in New York, Friday, July 7, 2017. Judge broke Joe DiMaggio's 1936 ...

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). New York Yankees Aaron Judge watches his fifth-inning solo home run in the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in New York, Friday, July 7, 2017.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Milwaukee Brewers Jesus Aguilar points skyward while crossing the plate after hitting a seventh-inning grand slam off New York Yankees relief pitcher Tyler Clippard in a baseball game in New York, Friday, July 7, 2017.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar watches his grand slam against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game in New York, Friday, July 7, 2017.

By MIKE FITZPATRICKAP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Jesus Aguilar homered twice and matched a Brewers record with seven RBIs, including a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning that sent Milwaukee past the skidding New York Yankees 9-4 on Friday night for its fifth straight victory.

The surprising NL Central leaders overcame a season-high five errors and a record-breaking homer by Aaron Judge to win at Yankee Stadium for the first time in exactly 21 years. Back then, the Brewers were still in the American League - they switched to the NL in 1998 and had dropped 14 of their last 15 in the Bronx, including a 10-game losing streak they snapped in Friday's interleague series opener.

The Brewers (49-40) have won five in a row for the first time since a six-game run in September 2015, and are nine games over .500 for the first time since Sept. 1, 2014.

Rookie left-hander Josh Hader (1-0) struck out seven over three innings of effective relief for his first major league win.

The highlight for New York was Judge's major league-leading 30th home run, which broke Joe DiMaggio's record for most by a Yankees rookie set in 1936.

Struggling reliever Tyler Clippard (1-5) gave up Aguilar's first career slam on a full-count fastball that gave Milwaukee an 8-4 advantage.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.