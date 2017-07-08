Police play basketball with children after complaint

Allison Yetter and the two children she babysits were playing basketball in a quiet neighborhood when an officer rolled up after a complaint. (Source: WAOW/Facebook/CNN)

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WAOW/CNN) - It's not every day that children get positive interaction with local police.

But that's what happened after a resident complained about children playing in the street in Wisconsin Rapids.

Allison Yetter and the two children she babysits were playing basketball in a quiet neighborhood when an officer rolled up after a complaint.

“Once I got here, I realized I was probably going to need a backup, so I called and said I think we're going to need another officer over here to give us a hand,” Lt. Brian Krzykowski said.

“So he's like are you going to give me the ball, shoots it and he said he’s never really been good at basketball," Yetter said.

It served as a break from picking up criminals to pick up a game of basketball.

“As you can imagine we saw kids playing outside, which was pretty incredible by itself, they weren't attached to an iPhone or a tablet of any kind, so that's also kind of incredible," Krzykowski said.

Officers said it's not illegal to play basketball in the street and they only played between calls.

The police department shared a photo of the game on their Facebook page.

