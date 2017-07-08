Bottas beats Vettel to take pole position for Austrian GP

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) - Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas beat Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to take pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday.
It was the second pole of the Finnish driver's career, and both have been since joining Mercedes this season. This pole was on the Spielberg track where Bottas secured his first podium finish three years ago, coming third when driving for Williams.
Lewis Hamilton, who is second in the championship behind Vettel, qualified in third place but will start from eighth because of a grid penalty. That means Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen moves up from fourth to third.
Nearing the end of the third and final practice session in the morning, Hamilton went off the track with some smoke pouring out the side of his car. The team said it was a brake disk failure and Hamilton's mechanics worked frantically to get his car ready for qualifying.
It was another blow for Hamilton, who took the grid penalty for an unauthorized gearbox change.
He trails Vettel by 14 points after eight races, with both winning three times.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
