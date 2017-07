The Latest: Thiem advances to 4th round at Wimbledon

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Jo—Wilfried Tsonga of France returns to Sam Querrey of the United States during their Men's Singles Match on day five at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Friday, July 7, 2017.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

8:20 p.m.

Dominic Thiem has now reached the fourth round in a fourth consecutive Grand Slam tournament, defeating Jared Donaldson of the United States 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 at Wimbledon.

The eighth-seeded Thiem won despite trailing by two games in each of the first two sets.

Thiem won the first four games of the third set, then won at love in the last game, finishing Donaldson off with a forehand volley at the net.

The 23-year-old Austrian reached the semifinals of the French Open last month, losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal, and the fourth round of the Australian Open in January.

He had not advanced beyond the third round in three previous appearances at the All England Club.

Donaldson, ranked No. 67, was making his first appearance in the main draw at Wimbledon.

___

8:15 p.m.

Roger Federer took care of one Zverev brother, and the other one could be in his Wimbledon future.

The seven-time champion at the All England Club beat Mischa Zverev of Germany 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-4 on Centre Court. He will next face Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round.

If both Federer and Alexander Zverev win on Monday, they would meet in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Zverev will next play Milos Raonic, a Canadian who beat Federer in last year's semifinals.

Federer has reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the 15th time. Another title next weekend will give him a record eighth at the All England Club.

___

6:25 p.m.

Novak Djokovic returned to the fourth round at Wimbledon by beating Ernests Gulbis 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (2).

The second-seeded Djokovic lost in the third round at the All England Club last year. On Monday, he will be making his 10th appearance in the final 16 of a tournament he has won three times.

Djokovic won nine consecutive games at one point - the final four of the first set and the first five of the next - and though he was unable to break Gulbis in the third set, he claimed the first three points of the tiebreaker and won the match on the Latvian's forced error.

"I thought I raised the level of tennis," Djokovic said in a television interview. "Comparing to the first couple of matches and the last couple of weeks, I think this was the most focused I was on the court."

Djokovic, who won in Eastbourne last week, will next face Adrian Mannarino. He defeated Mannarino in the second round at Wimbledon a year ago.

___

6:05 p.m.

Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the sixth time, coming back to beat Anett Kontaveit of Estonia 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

The fifth-seeded Wozniacki has never reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club - the only Grand Slam tournament in which she failed to advance to that stage.

She trailed 5-3 in the second set before winning the next two games. Kontaveit, ranked No. 38, broke Wozniacki in the next game for a 6-5 lead, but Wozniacki broke back and won the tiebreaker before controlling the third set.

"I felt she started to get just a little bit nervous at the end of the second set and I just went for it at that point," Wozniacki said in a television interview.

Wozniacki will next face 24th-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States in the next round.

___

4:50 p.m.

CoCo Vandeweghe advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the third consecutive year with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Alison Riske.

The No. 24-seeded Vandeweghe had 23 winners, compared to Riske's five.

The 25-year-old Vandeweghe reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, where she lost to runner-up Venus Williams. She lost in the opening round of the French Open.

Riske, who is 27, reached the third round for the third time in her seven appearances in the main draw.

___

4:45 p.m.

Neil Stubley, the head of courts and horticulture at the All England Club, says measurements taken throughout Wimbledon's first week show the grass courts are as healthy as they have been in recent years.

A number of players have been concerned about the court condition over the opening week, including Kristina Mladenovic of France and Alison Riske of the United States, who each fell during their second-round match on Court 18 on Thursday.

Riske, who won the match, said afterward that the dirt "is like ice."

"We looked at the baselines and the areas that they thought there was an issue," Stubley said. "We didn't feel there was. The Grand Slam supervisor and assistant referee didn't believe that there was either."

___

4 p.m.

No. 1-ranked Angelique Kerber came back from a set and a break down to beat American Shelby Rogers 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 in the third round of Wimbledon.

Kerber was the runner-up to Serena Williams at the All England Club last year. During that breakthrough season, Kerber won her first two major titles, at the Australian Open and U.S. Open.

This is the German left-hander's fourth trip to the fourth round at Wimbledon.

It did not come easily. After dropping the opening set, Kerber trailed 3-1 in the second before turning things around.

Rogers had never been past the first round in two previous appearances at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

___

3:45 p.m.

Milos Raonic, last year's runner-up at Wimbledon, advanced to the tournament's second week by beating 25th-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-5 with the help of 21 aces, including one to end it.

The No. 6-seeded Canadian described his performance as "pretty clean."

He finished with more than twice as many winners, 55, as unforced errors, 26.

Raonic lost to Andy Murray in last year's final at the All England Club. Now Raonic is into the fourth round for the third time in four years.

___

1:40 p.m.

Three-time Wimbledon doubles champions Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan lost in the second round in straight sets.

The fifth-seeded American twins lost to Marcin Matkowski of Poland and Max Mirnyi of Belarus 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

Although they were in the final of the Australian Open in January, they have not won a Grand Slam title since winning the U.S. Open in 2014.

They won at the All England Club in 2006, 2011 and 2013 and also reached the finals on four other occasions, most recently in 2014.

___

1:25 p.m.

Sam Querrey took only four minutes on court Saturday to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and reach the fourth round at Wimbledon.

The match was suspended Friday by darkness after 2 hours, 54 minutes with Querrey leading 6-5 in the fifth set. Tsonga served first upon resumption of the match but Querrey broke to win 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-5.

Querrey says "it's always tough to come out and serve first like he had to."

Querrey reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year. Tsonga, a two-time Wimbledon semifinalist, also reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club last year.

___

1:15 p.m.

No. 1 women's doubles player Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the U.S. says she needs surgery on her right knee after dislocating her kneecap and rupturing her patella tendon during a singles match at Wimbledon.

Mattek-Sands says on Facebook Live that "it's been an emotional and painful roller-coaster the past few days."

She was wearing a black brace on her right leg.

Tearing up, Mattek-Sands calls it "one of the most painful injuries that I've had - and I've had a few in my career." The 32-year-old American was hurt early in the third set of a second-round match on Thursday.

She says she will fly to New York on Sunday to see more doctors and will be sidelined "for a while."

___

12:55 p.m.

Garbine Muguruza reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, two years after making it all the way to the final.

The 2015 runner-up at the All England Club and 2016 French Open champion beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2 in the third round Saturday.

The 14th-seeded Muguruza played cleanly and finished with 18 winners and only 10 unforced errors. She did not drop a set this week.

Cirstea, a Romanian ranked 63rd, had made it to the third round when her previous opponent, American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, had to stop playing because she injured her knee during their match.

___

12:50 p.m.

Dudi Sela became the ninth man to retire from a match at this year's Wimbledon tournament, stopping his third-round match against 13th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov while trailing 6-1, 6-1.

Sela called for a trainer after the first set.

Seven players retired from their matches in the first round, and another in the second.

Dimitrov, a Wimbledon semifinalist in 2014, will next face either seven-time champion Roger Federer or Mischa Zverev.

___

12:10 p.m.

The first Saturday at Wimbledon, as per tradition, has plenty of sports celebrities in the Royal Box.

Boxer Nicola Adams, swimmer Adam Peaty, field hockey players Kate Richardson-Walsh and Helen Richardson-Walsh, and cyclists Jason and Laura Kenny were among the athletes listed to attend on Day 6.

On Friday, there were several other sports stars in the Royal Box, including David Beckham and Sergio Garcia. Garcia was wearing his green jacket from the Masters.

___

11:15 a.m.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are among the players whose Wimbledon third-round matches are scheduled to be completed before the tournament heads to its traditional break on the middle Sunday.

For the first time in 33 years, a pair of brothers will both be competing in the third round at the All England Club. Back in 1984, it was Tim and Tom Gullickson. This time, it's 10th-seeded Alexander Zverev and his older sibling, 27th-seeded Mischa.

Mischa plays seven-time champion Federer on Centre Court on Saturday. Alexander faces Sebastian Ofner, a 21-year-old Austrian qualifier who is ranked only 217th.

The past two Wimbledon women's runners-up, No. 1-ranked Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza, also will be trying to reach the second week.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.