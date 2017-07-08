Judge orders man to write public apology for selling pills

SCOTT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - All sorts of things happen inside a courtroom but one Kentucky judge wants defendants to understand how their actions impact society.

Scott County Circuit Judge Paul Isaacs wants to make sure one man doesn't slip up again and the community learns from his mistake. Judge Isaacs gave a Georgetown man, 48-year-old Charles Palmer, an assignment on top of his punishment after Palmer was caught selling prescription pills.

Palmer pled guilty to a lesser charge and Judge Isaacs gave him two years probation and a direct order to write a letter of apology to the citizens of Scott County for dealing drugs.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ NASCAR XFINITY Series Alsco 300 postponed due to weather

+ They are all still the Greatest: Civil Rights Leaders Tour

+ Man dubbed 'naked guy' a rude awakening for runners

The letter will be read in open court and likely published in the local paper.

Palmer said it's a little embarrassing, but he's glad he has time to write the letter so he can write it from the heart. He said he hopes that some good will come from this assignment.

"That I help two or three people learn about a mistake I made that they don't make, all you can wish for," Palmer said.

Palmer is the first person in Isaacs' court to get this kind of assignment.

Isaacs said that the workers in Probation and Parole created the idea and he's trying it out.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.