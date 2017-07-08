Oil tank struck by lightning sets off chain reaction of explosions

Lightning strike ignites a chain reaction of explosions to occur on County Road 1100 North, around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

An oil tank, located a few miles east of SR 245, caught fire after lightning struck the container during a storm. The burning tank set off a chain reaction of 15 additional tanks exploding, according to a press release from the Spencer County Sheriff's Department.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Indiana Department of Emergency Management (IDEM).

We will update this story when new information becomes available.

