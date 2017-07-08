Fire leaves 8 without a home, causes $65,000 in damage

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. (Source: CFD)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - A late night fire has left a home with $65 thousand in damage.

Columbus firefighters were called to the 1800 block of California Street on Friday around 10:43 p.m.

Fire officials said that when crews arrived at the scene they reported heavy smoke coming from the house and saw flames inside through the window.

No occupants were in the home at the time of the fire, according to a press release from the Columbus Fire Department.

Investigators said that a total of 8 persons lived in the home - an adult male, an adult female and 6 children.

The fire caused $50,000 in damage to the home and $15,000 to the contents according to the Columbus Fire Department. Firefighters did find working smoke alarms within the home. Fire officials confirmed that the smoke alarms were installed by CFD firefighters and American Red Cross volunteers in 2016.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The home suffered significant fire damage.

For information on emergency preparedness, including home fire escape planning, click here.

