Fire leaves 8 without a home, causes $65,000 in damage

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.More >>
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.More >>
Palmer is the first person in Isaacs' court to get this kind of assignment.More >>
Palmer is the first person in Isaacs' court to get this kind of assignment.More >>
Nine 10-pound bags of ammonium nitrate blasting agents were taken from a trailer at the River Ridge Development site, according to the ATF.More >>
Nine 10-pound bags of ammonium nitrate blasting agents were taken from a trailer at the River Ridge Development site, according to the ATF.More >>
Shalom Lawson has autism and is non-verbal, according to the Brownsburg, Indiana Fire Department. He was last seen on July 7.More >>
Shalom Lawson has autism and is non-verbal, according to the Brownsburg, Indiana Fire Department. He was last seen on July 7.More >>
Friday, a memorial was held where Ivan Cano went missing.More >>
Friday, a memorial was held where Ivan Cano went missing.More >>