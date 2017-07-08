Body of missing 8-year-old boy found in pond

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The body of an 8-year-old Louisville boy reported missing in Indiana has been found.

During a press conference on Saturday morning, Brownsburg Police Captain Jennifer Barrett confirmed that the body of Shalom Lawson was found floating in a pond at 10:27 a.m.

Lawson has autism and is non-verbal, according to the Brownsburg, Indiana Fire Department. He was last seen on July 7.

Barrett said the search for Lawson continued Saturday morning. About 45 minutes after the Department of Natural Resources entered a pond, Lawson's body was found. Barrett said that it's possible Lawson went into the water shortly after going missing on Friday.

The cause of his death has not been released, but officials said an autopsy will be conducted.

