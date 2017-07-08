Indians' Francona out of hospital after heart procedure

(AP Photo/Aaron Josefczyk, File). FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona speaks to the media at a team practice for baseball's upcoming World Series against the Chicago Cubs, in Cleveland. Francona underwent ...

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). A fan holds up a sign reading "Rally for Tito" in the first inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 7, 2017, in Cleveland. Indians manager Terry Francona underwent a procedure ...

By TOM WITHERSAP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) - Indians manager Terry Francona is resting at home following a heart procedure and four-day hospital stay.

Francona was released from the Cleveland Clinic on Friday night, one day after undergoing a cardiac ablation for an irregular heartbeat. Francona returned to his downtown residence during the Indians' 11-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The 58-year-old Francona had been experiencing dizziness and an accelerated heart rate over the last month. Following an array of tests, he was admitted to the hospital Tuesday after doctors detected abnormal readings from a heart monitor he had been wearing for several weeks.

Doctors hope Francona's noninvasive surgery will correct the arrhythmia, which left untreated could lead to blood clots, heart failure or stroke. They want him to his ease his normal routine, so Francona will skip next week's All-Star Game in Miami.

Bench coach Brad Mills, who has been filling in for Francona, will manage the AL team with an assist from the Indians' other coaches and Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash, who worked on Francona's staff in Cleveland and is a close friend.

Francona is expected to rejoin the Indians and assume his usual duties July 14 when the team opens a three-game series in Oakland.

The AL champion Indians, who have had puzzling streaks of inconsistency this season, went 2-2 while Francona was hospitalized. There was relief among the players when they learned Francona's medical issue had been identified and treated.

"He's our leader," said All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley. "The energy level, he keeps guys loose in the dugout. He's a player's manager, so we're going to love to have him back. He'll be back soon and we'll have him back with open arms."

Francona is in his fifth season with Cleveland, and he has become a beloved figure in the city.

During Friday's game, fans lined up inside Progressive Field to sign large get-well cards. Many of the wishes were addressed to "Tito," Francona's nickname and his father's name.

Francona guided the Indians to their first World Series appearance since 1997 last season. Before coming to Cleveland, Francona spent eight seasons in Boston and led the Red Sox to World Series titles in 2004 and 2007.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.