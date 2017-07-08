Teen found not guilty in 2015 Shelby Park murder

Kyree Yancey was accused of murdering Garfield Webb Jr. in 2015. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teenager accused of killing a man in 2015 has been found not guilty.

Kyree Yancey, now 18, was charged with murder in the death of Garfield Webb Jr.

A jury found Yancey not guilty of murder, robbery and possession of a handgun by a minor suspect on Friday.

Webb, who was 25 years old when he was killed, was shot multiple times and robbed in the 700 block of Camp Street in July, 2015, according to police.

Yancey was 16 at the time of the incident. He was arrested by police in Amarillo, TX on February 10, 2016.

