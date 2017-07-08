Search for missing Marion County juvenile

Kentucky State Police are requesting assistance in locating 16-year-old Madison Shelby Mattingly of Bradfordsville, KY.

Mattingly is 5 foot tall white female, weighing 115 pounds with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at her Bradfordsville home on Mannsville Road on July 5 around 7:00 a.m.

It is unknown what she was wearing. No foul play is expected at this time.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call Kentucky State Police, Post 15 at 1-800-222-5555.

