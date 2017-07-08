KSP searching for missing Marion County girl

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing Bradfordsville teen.

16-year-old Madison Shelby Mattingly was last seen on Wednesday at her home at 4040 Mannsville Rd.

KSP official said they don’t believe that foul play is a factor in her case.

Mattingly is a white female, 5 feet tall, 115 pounds with shoulder length brown hair.

It is unknown what Mattingly was wearing the day she disappeared.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 15 at 1-800-222-5555, or their local law enforcement agency.

