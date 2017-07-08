OMNI: CA travel ban cancels 2 conventions at Louisville hotel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's Omni Hotel would have been the venue for two conventions canceled due to California's Travel ban, the hotel confirmed Saturday.

Omni released the following statement from Omni Louisville Hotel General Manager Scott Stucky:

"As recent news stories have stated, Louisville lost two conventions because of a travel ban instituted by the state of California in response to Kentucky legislation.

We can confirm that the Omni Louisville Hotel would have been the venue for these two conventions, and we received calls from each convention withdrawing from negotiations due to the California ban.

We have used discretion in discussing this issue and have not identified the conventions, in hopes that we could persuade them to do business with Omni and Louisville in the future.”

The ban prohibits state-funded travel to Kentucky and several other states, in response to laws California considers discriminatory against the LGBTQ community. Kentucky’s Freedom of Religious Expression bill, or Senate Bill 17, was passed in March.

The bill caught the attention of the California Attorney General, who called it discriminatory against LGBTQ members and instituted a new travel ban against the Kentucky, and several other states including Alabama, Texas and South Dakota. The preexisting list includes, Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The California Attorney General’s office said as long as discriminatory laws exist within a state, they will uphold the ban.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer asked the state of California to exempt Louisville from a travel ban recently created by state officials.

