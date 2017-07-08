'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis dies at 39

Actor Nelsan Ellis attends the world premiere of "Get On Up" at the Apollo Theater on July 21, 2014, in New York.

(RNN) - "True Blood" star Nelsan Ellis died of complications from heart failure Saturday at age 39, reports say.

Ellis played Lafayette Reynolds, a gay short-order cook, on the HBO series.

Alan Ball, creator of the vampire drama, told the Los Angeles Times that Ellis was "a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me. Working with him was a privilege."

Ellis, who portrayed Henry the waiter in "The Help" (2011), appeared in CBS' Elementary in the past season until the murder of his character. He also had roles in the films "The Butler" (2013), "Get On Up" (2014) and "Secretariat" (2010).

Ellis was born Nov. 30, 1977, near Chicago, in Harvey, IL. He was raised for a while in Bessemer, AL, by his grandmother and, at age 15, returned to Illinois.

He graduated from Juilliard School after attending Oxford University and Columbia College in Chicago.

Survivors include his grandmother, father, son and seven siblings. His mother predeceased him.

