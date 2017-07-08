Charlestown, IN man involved in Dubois Co. helicopter crash

DUBOIS, KY (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man survived a crash in which his helicopter was totally destroyed Saturday morning.

Keith Windsor, 42, of Charlestown was crop dusting fields north of Ireland, Indiana when for unknown reasons, his helicopter experienced a mechanical issue and crashed.

Windsor got away from the crash site before the helicopter before it caught on fire.

He was airlifted to the hospital and treated for a broken leg and chest pains.

The FAA is investigating this crash.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.