Police respond to deadly shooting at Park Hill housing complex

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Park Hill housing complex.

The call came in shortly after 5:00 p.m., of a shooting in the 1200 block of Brashear Drive.

Once on scene, emergency crews found one person shot, who was later confirmed dead.

No further information is known at this time.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.

