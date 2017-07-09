15-year-old boy drowns in Meade Co.

MEADE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The body of an unidentified teen was pulled from Meade County waters Saturday night, hours after the initial call of a subject in the water came in to police.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Saturday., of a person in the Ohio River near the Wolf Creek boat ramp.

Police, fire, ems, the department of fish and wildlife and an LMPD dive team all responded to the scene.

Near 10:00 p.m. Saturday, the body of a 15-year-old boy was recovered from the water

No further information is known about the circumstances surrounding the death.

