Person drowns in Meade Co.

MEADE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The body of an unidentified male subject was pulled from Meade County waters Saturday night, hours after the initial call of a subject in the water came in to police.

The call came in around 6:30 p.m. Saturday., of a person in the Ohio River near Wolf Creek.

Police, fire, ems, the department of fish and wildlife and an LMPD dive team all responded to the scene.

Near 10:00 p.m. Saturday, the body was recovered.

No further information is known about the circumstances surrounding the death.

