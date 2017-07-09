9 shot, 1 woman killed at gender reveal party in Colerain Twp

Nine people who gathered to celebrate a woman's pregnancy became victims of a mass shooting overnight, police said.

One woman died and five adults and three children were shot during a gender reveal party at a house in the 9900 block of Capstan Drive about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, said police spokesman Jim Love.

The adults were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

One is listed in critical condition, a second is considered serious but stable and the three others are in fair condition.

The victims' identities were not immediately released, and one or two gunmen are on the loose, according to police.

The pregnant woman, Cheyanne Willis, tells FOX19 NOW the party was for her and she was shot in the leg.

She said her cousin was killed after two men wearing all black busted in the front door and opened fire.

The victims were all watching television together when they were attacked without warning, the police spokesman said.

A "gender reveal party" is a popular trend among today's expectant parents: gathering friends and family to announce the sex of the baby.

"They were all there for a very positive reason when somebody opened fire," Love said.

Township police are investigating, along with assistance from Cincinnati police.

They towed two vehicles from the scene.

A witness called 911 and said she was sitting outside the house in her car when she saw two men in hoods enter the home, open fire and run off.

"Somebody just ran in and shot everybody in the house. There's kids," she told a dispatcher, according to a recording of the call released early Sunday.

At the time, eight to 10 people were inside, she estimated.

"Two guys just came in and shot people in the house," she said. "There was little kids hurt and everything. I was sitting in my car. They just ran in and started shooting. There's a pregnant girl here."

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been announced.

This is the biggest mass shooting in the Tri-State since 17 people were shot, including two men who died, at Cameo Nightclub off Kellogg Avenue in the East End early March 26.

Colerain Township Fire Department did not have enough ambulances available to take care of 9 shooting victims at once, said Battalion Chief Steve Conn.

The agency had to rely on mutual aid from neighboring departments in Forest Park, Mt. Healthy and Whitewater Township.

"We had multiple units from around the area assisting us because it quickly overwhelmed our capabilities," Conn said.

"We have six or seven ambulances, depending on what day it is in service. At that point, we did not have enough ambulances available to take care of 9 patients. "

Overall 10 to 14 firefighter/paramedics from Colerain worked at the scene helping to remove victims, get them organized and and situated, he said. Another 10 to 12 from other departments came in.

First responders are prepared to handle mass shootings, he said, but they are always hectic and stressful.

"Unfortunately, because of the events across the country the past several years, we do train for these type of events. So we go into these types of things realizing that we can’t do it ourselves," Conn said.

"We are going to need multiple units to assist and not just with the treatment and transport - but just with support functions. These things get quite expansive when we start talking about all the things we will need on the scene like lightning, equipment, different treatment we can provide.

"Those types of situations are very hectic. A lot of emotion, not only the fact that you have very emotional victims in various stages of shock and grief, but there’s also the emotional toll on our people coming in and seeing that and knowing we have to make some type of order out of chaos."

