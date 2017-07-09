Body of missing fisherman found

Friday at sundown, rescue crews paused the search for a local fisherman swept underwater in the Ohio River earlier that day. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CLARK CO, IN (WAVE) - The body of a fisherman, missing for more than 24 hours, has been found.

Indiana Conservation Officers released a statement saying the body of Marcus Shawn Williams was found around 10:45 Saturday night. Williams was found by fishermen on the Ohio River, just down stream of the I-64 bridge.

New Albany Fire Department and New Albany Police Department responded and made the recovery. The Coroner's Office and Indiana Conservation Officers were also dispatched to the scene.

