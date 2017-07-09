VIDEO: Trump replaces Marine's windblown hat

The Marine held his post without flinching until Trump boarded Marine One. (Source: POOL/CNN)

MARYLAND (CNN) – President Donald Trump stopped to help a Marine who lost his hat as he boarded a helicopter Saturday.

As Trump walked to Marine One at Joint Base Andrews, he stopped to grab a hat that had blown off a Marine’s head.

Trump put the hat back on the man’s head and gave him a pat on the arm, but moments later, the hat blew away again.

The president chased the hat down, but this time he gave it to another military service member, who placed it on the Marine’s head, as Trump boarded the helicopter.

The Marine held his post without flinching until Trump was securely on board.

