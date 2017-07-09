JCPS Acting Superintendent brings changes to district

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As of Sunday, July 9, there are 38 days before JCPS kids head back to school. For some parents, that can't come soon enough and for kids, they probably want summer break to last a little longer!

In case you missed it, it's been a busy week for JCPS Acting Superintendent Marty Pollio. He made some major announcements this week.

Some JCPS kids will be starting school with some new faces. Norton Elementary has a new acting principal. Tim Hagan, a retired administrator for Jefferson County Public Schools, was named acting principal. The permanent principal for Norton Elementary School will be named this fall.

The search is on for a new principal at Ballard High School. Staci Eddleman has been reassigned to a new position in the district as the director of Title I/II Services. A new principal for Ballard expected to be named before the start of the 2017-2018 school year.

JCPS also named an acting Chief Academic Officer. Dr. Carmen Coleman will be taking on that role. She'll start on Tuesday. Dr. Coleman is an associate clinical professor at the University of Kentucky. She's also the program coordinator for the Principal Preparation Program and the director of the Next Generation Leadership Academy. She has also served as superintendent of Danville Independent Schools.

There's a new way JCPS families, employees, and the entire community can communicate better. Dr. Pollio announced the launch of his new online video series, the JCPS weekly wrap up. Each Friday, Dr. Pollio will provide updates on district and school level initiatives and how he's working to continue moving JCPS forward. You can find those videos on Dr. Pollio's Twitter page and the district's social media outlets.

Last week, Dr. Pollio spoke to WAVE 3 News about some of his goals.

"My number one priority is to make sure every single employee feels supported in their specific role as has the tools they need to be successful," Dr. Pollio said.

Dr. Pollio is focusing on culture and climate, drawing from a district-wide survey that said morale is at an all-time low.

"Results of the comprehensive school survey demonstrated that teachers feel central office does not manage funds or support schools in an efficient way," Dr. Pollio said.

Dr. Pollio also announced that he will not fill the JCPS Chief business officer position and will instead redirect those funds to JCPS Schools.

