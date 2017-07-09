Magicians' convention comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville will become even more enchanting this week as a flurry of magicians come to town.

The Society of American Magicians and the International Brotherhood of Magicians' will hold a joint convention July 11-15.

Lance Burton, a famous Louisville magician, will be one of more than a thousand magicians who'll be flocking to the Galt House for the convention.

There are five evening shows at the Kentucky Center open to the public, including performances from illusionist Ted Outerbridge and leading comedy magician Fielding West.

On Tuesday, July 11, Lance Burton's film Billy Topit Master Magician will have it's Louisville premiere at The Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall. The film won the Award for Best Family Film at the 2016 Wild Rose Independent Film Festival. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the animals at the Kentucky Humane Society. The night begins with a red carpet at 6 p.m. and the film screening starts at 7 p.m.

The rest of the week's events are scheduled as follows:

Wednesday, July 12 - "The Stars of Magic Opening Gala" - 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 13 - "World Stars of Magic" - 8 p.m.

Friday, July 14 - "International Magic Competition" - 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 15 - "Stars of Magic Grand Finale" - 8 p.m.

Tickets for each night's events are available at Kentuckycenter.org or by calling 800-775-7777.

