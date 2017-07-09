Froome retains lead on ultra-tough Stage 9, Porte out

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, speeds downhill during the ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 181.5 kilometers (112.8 miles) with start in Nantua and finish in Chambery, Fr...

By JOHN LEICESTER and ANDREW DAMPFAP Sports Writers

CHAMBERY, France (AP) - Chris Froome fiercely defended - and even extended - the overall lead in the Tour de France on an ultra-tough day of high drama and punishing climbs in eastern France's Jura mountains on Sunday, seeing both his top teammate and one of his top rivals crash out and surviving daredevil descents at speeds exceeding 70 kilometers (45 miles) per hour.

Getting through Sunday's Stage 9 unscathed, arguably the toughest of this Tour's 21 stages, marked a crucial step in the three-time champion's campaign for a fourth win. The last descent of the day with seven climbs saw a terrifying high-speed crash involving Richie Porte, who had been fifth overall but is now out of the race.

Porte missed a left-hand bend, cartwheeled across the road and bowled over another rider, Dan Martin, before slamming into a stony, vine-covered bank. The Australian was first treated by medics as he lay on the tarmac and then taken away, conscious, in an ambulance to hospital.

Also crashing out was Froome's teammate Geraint Thomas, who had held the overall lead for the first four days of the Tour. Froome said Thomas broke his collarbone.

Froome placed third in the stage, narrowly beaten in a final sprint by Colombian Rigoberto Uran at the finish in Chambery, in the Alps. French rider Warren Barguil was just millimeters behind in second place - so close that he burst into tears thinking he had won, only to discover moments later that he hadn't.

Uran thought Barguil had beaten him to the line. It was a moment of confusion aptly fitting for a day of racing so chaotic that it was difficult at times to keep track of all the drama, as riders scattered like leaves over the 181.5-kilometer (112-mile) stage - struggling at their own pace on its brutal succession of climbs.

"They told me I had won but I was convinced Warren had won it," Uran said.

For his third place, Froome was awarded four bonus seconds that allowed him to consolidate his overall lead. With Thomas, who had been in second place, now out, Italian Fabio Aru climbed to the second spot in the race rankings - 18 seconds behind Froome overall.

With awful timing, Froome survived a breakdown of his bike gears on the last, hugely tough climb that forced him to change machines just when he was riding furiously in a bunch with other top contenders.

As Froome was frantically signaling to members of his team following in a car that he was in trouble, Aru choose that exact moment to accelerate away, followed by other top challengers, including Colombian Nairo Quintana and Porte.

For a few moments, Froome's Tour seemed to be hanging by a thread.

But Aru and the others then slowed down rather than press home their advantage - apparently adhering to the Tour's unwritten rule that challengers shouldn't attack the race leader when he's in trouble not of his own making.

With a replacement bike and teammates who waited for him, Froome ground his way back into the pack. Higher up the climb, he appeared to swerve across the road and nudge Aru with his right shoulder.

But the Briton said that was purely accidental - not an attempt to reprimand the Italian for his earlier attack.

"I want to say thank you to the other riders for not attacking," Froome said. "They waited until I had changed bikes. That's sporting and pleasing to see."

