Pirates jump on Lester, Cubs for 10 runs in 1st

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Pittsburgh Pirates' Francisco Cervelli hits a grand slam against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Chicago.

CHICAGO (AP) - The Pittsburgh Pirates have scored 10 runs in the first inning of their game against the Chicago Cubs, chasing Jon Lester in the shortest start of his career.

Francisco Cervelli and Andrew McCutchen capped the scoring with consecutive home runs. Cervelli connected for his third career grand slam before McCutchen belted a drive to left-center for his 17th homer.

It was Pittsburgh's highest-scoring inning since it got 10 in the seventh against Colorado on May 17, 2009. It was the first time it scored 10 in the first inning since June 8, 1989, against Philadelphia.

Lester left after McCutchen's two-out homer Sunday at Wrigley Field. He was charged with four earned runs and six hits.

Third baseman Kris Bryant and catcher Willson Contreras each committed an error.

