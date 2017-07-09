Longtime assistant coach Bob Elliott dies at 64; had cancer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Longtime assistant football coach Bob Elliott has died following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 64.

Iowa, where Elliott played and later coached, announced Sunday that he had died a day earlier.

Elliott spent 38 years as an assistant for a number of high-profile schools. He spent 11 years as an assistant under Hayden Fry with the Hawkeyes, and he also worked for Kansas State, Iowa State, San Diego State and Notre Dame.

Elliott spent the last five seasons under Brian Kelly with the Fighting Irish. He was set to become an off-the-field defensive analyst for Nebraska this fall.

