AP sources: Raps send Carroll to Nets, get Miles from Indy

By JON KRAWCZYNSKIAP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Three people with knowledge of the dealings tell The Associated Press that the Toronto Raptors have made two trades, sending DeMarre Carroll to Brooklyn for salary cap relief and landing C.J. Miles in a sign-and-trade with Indiana for Cory Joseph.

The Raptors agreed to the Carroll deal late Saturday night, then quickly moved to fill his spot as a shooter and wing defender with Miles on Sunday morning. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trades have not been officially announced.

Carroll has two years and $30 million left on his deal, and the cap-strapped Raptors will save millions in tax penalties by making the move. They sent future first- and second-round picks to Brooklyn and also received Justin Hamilton.

Miles agreed to terms on a three-year, $25 million deal with Toronto.

ESPN first reported the trades.

