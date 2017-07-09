Yarmuth holds health care town hall

Congressman John Yarmuth held a town hall meeting Sunday afternoon to talk to Louisville residents about the hottest topic in government of late, health care. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Congressman John Yarmuth held a town hall meeting Sunday afternoon to talk to Louisville residents about the hottest topic in government of late, health care.

The event was held at Bellarmine University's Knights Hall.

The public was invited to participate in the conversation.

"They're in a tough situation, Congressional Republicans are," Yarmuth said. "They made a promise to repeal the Affordable Care Act. So they all need to take a vote, so they can say to their constituents 'we voted to change it', even though it's not a repeal. On the other hand, they'll be voting for a bill that has about 15 percent support, nationally."

Health care legislation has been a big part of the Trump Administration's legislative agenda. Legislators from around Kentucky including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Rand Paul have also spoken about the impact of health care reform.

