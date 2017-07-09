Police receive tip on destruction of Dixie Highway memorials

West Point Police recently received their first tip in the vandalism of three memorials on Dixie Highway. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - West Point Police recently received their first tip in the vandalism of three memorials on Dixie Highway. A passerby reported seeing a man with short, brown hair using a blue and white chain saw on the cross at Leticia Smith’s Memorial.

“Everybody loved my sister and she loved everybody,” Trelawny Cochran said.

Cochran is Smith’s sister. Since 1999, she and her family have visited the memorial. Smith was killed on the day of her prom in a car crash on Dixie Highway.

“We come out and put decorations up for each holiday and so It’s just something to help us," Smith said.

On Wednesday, Cochran learned the memorial was destroyed and the cross sawed off at the base

“We were devastated, it’s been there for 18 years,” Cochran said. “It’s like why all of the sudden?”

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Good Samaritans repair crosses along Dixie Highway

On Friday, West Point Police received a tip of a man in a silver mini-van or SUV parked near Smith’s memorial. The passerby reported seeing the 200 to 215-pound man around 6:30 p.m. on July 4th.

Later Friday, the Smith family received a surprise.

“The cross was back up and we had no idea who put it up,” Cochran said.

“They had to rip the sheet metal off in order to cut the post,” Clarence Mosley said.

Mosley lives near the memorial, and took on the initiative to place the cross back up.

“If it were one of my family members, I would want somebody to put it back together for me ,” Mosley said.

On Sunday, Cochran embraced Mosley for his random act of kindness.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 15-year-old boy drowns in Meade Co.

+ Police ID woman killed in Colerain Township mass shooting

+ Family identifies woman killed at Park Hill housing complex

“We just really appreciate everything everyone’s has done and for Clarence and Ronni to come put it back up,” Cochran said.

Two other memorials were also vandalized and Cochran is hoping someone is caught for their brazen destruction.

“It’s not like in this part of town somebody is just walking down the street and decided to knock it over,” Cochran said. “I mean they deliberately came and sawed it down. I couldn’t imagine somebody doing that.”

One of the other memorials destroyed was for fallen officer Donald Williams and his wife. West Point Police are offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.