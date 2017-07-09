Rockies' Freeland has no-hitter through 6 innings vs Chicago

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland delivers to Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Denver.

DENVER (AP) - Colorado Rockies rookie Kyle Freeland is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Chicago White Sox.

Freeland has thrown 76 pitches Sunday. The 24-year-old lefty is trying to become the second pitcher to toss a no-hitter in Coors Field history. Hideo Nomo accomplished the feat in 1996 when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Freeland has struck out six, walked one and hit a batter.

Colorado leads 3-0.

