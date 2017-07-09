Rockies rookie Freeland loses no-hitter in 9th vs White Sox

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland delivers to Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Denver.

DENVER (AP) - Colorado Rockies rookie Kyle Freeland has lost his no-hit bid with one out in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox.

Melky Cabrera hit a clean line drive into left field to break up the try Sunday at Coors Field. The hit came on Freeland's 126th pitch.

Freeland is a 24-year-old lefty who grew up in Denver.

Freeland was taken out of the game immediately after the hit with the Rockies leading 10-0.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.