LMPD investigating infant death

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the death of an infant on Sunday.

The infant was brought to Norton Children's Hospital Sunday morning.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell issued a statement in which he said at this time there are no obvious signs of foul play.

An autopsy of the child is being conducted.

