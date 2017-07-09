Owner of Big O Music Festival battling cancer.

The sounds of the Big O Music Festival help Steve Terry think about something else while he is in a fight with testicular cancer that has spread up into his lungs and his brain.

"This has taken my mind off of it. I'm kind of running on adrenaline right now," Terry said.

It hasn't kept him from helping organize the Big O Music Festival in Owensboro, getting people from out of town to perform in front of more than 10,000 people from over 40 states.

They jammed out to country music until dusk. Now that that's finished, he's left for Indianapolis for what he hopes is his final chemo appointment.

"My numbers have been great; the doctor says he hasn't seen anybody do as well as I have," he said.

Terry says putting this event together doesn't feel that different. He's known as the owner and promoter of the festival, and now, he wants to add the words cancer-free to that title.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.