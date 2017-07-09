Schauffele birdies final hole to win Greenbrier Classic

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Tony Finau, right, takes his second shot on the first hole during the final round of the Greenbrier Classic PGA Tour golf tournament Sunday, July 9, 2017, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Davis Love III, center, hits out of a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the Greenbrier Classic PGA Tour golf tournament Sunday, July 9, 2017, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Sebastian Munoz, right, of Colombia, talks with his caddie on the third tee during the final round of the Greenbrier Classic PGA Tour golf tournament Sunday, July 9, 2017, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Robert Streb hits out of the sand on the second hole during the final round of the Greenbrier Classic PGA Tour golf tournament Sunday, July 9, 2017, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

(AP Photo/Steve Helber). Xander Schauffele watches his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Greenbrier Classic PGA Tour golf tournament Sunday, July 9, 2017, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

By JOHN RABYAP Sports Writer

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) - Rookie Xander Schauffele made a 3-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday to win The Greenbrier Classic by a stroke over Robert Streb for his first PGA Tour victory.

Schauffele closed with a 3-under 67 and finished at 14-under 266 to cap a daylong duel with Streb and third-round leader Sebastian Munoz.

Streb shot 69. Munoz had a 72 to tie for third with Jamie Lovemark at 12 under. Lovemark shot 69.

After Schauffele's birdie, Streb found the left fringe on the 161-yard 18th and his chip that would have forced a playoff came up short. Munoz needed to ace the 18th to tie it, but settled for par.

At age 53, Davis Love III fell short in his bid to become the oldest winner in tour history. He shot 75 and tied for 29th at 5 under.

