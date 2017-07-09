Family of Tara Turner selling T-shirts to boost reward for information related to death

The family of a Falmouth woman who died mysteriously in 2016 continues to fight for justice.

Tara Turner disappeared in January 31, 2016 and was found dead 28 days later near Snag Creek in Bracken County.



Kentucky State Police are calling the case a "death investigation."

[PREVIOUS: One year after Falmouth woman's disappearance and death, family hoping for justice]



Turner's family believes she was killed. They established a $10,000 reward for information related to her disappearance and death.



The family is now trying to double that reward to $20,000 by selling t-shirts online. The shirts read "Justice 4 Tara Turner" and are $15 each. Anyone interested in purchasing a shirt can do so through this website.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.