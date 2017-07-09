Man charged in deadly pedestrian collision

A man is facing charges after he drove under the influence and struck and killed a pedestrian, police say. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is facing charges after he drove under the influence and struck and killed a pedestrian, police say.

According to a statement from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, David Sherman was driving south on 2nd Street, when he crossed over Broadway and entered northbound 2nd Street, traveling the wrong way on a one-way street.

He then struck a pedestrian who was crossing 2nd street in the crosswalk.

Sherman admitted to drinking an alcoholic beverage and was later taken to custody.

The pedestrian was taken to UofL Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Sherman is charged with Murder and Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs with aggravating circumstances.

