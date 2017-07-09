Breckinridge County asking for help locating missing 14-year-old girl

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Breckinridge County Sheriffs Department is asking for help locating a missing teen.

Police say Grace "Gracie" Denson, 14, was last seen Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

She's known to wear glasses and her hair in a ponytail. She's described as being 5'0", 105 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in the area of St. Mary's Church Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-756-2361, or your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.