15th-annual ice cream social held at Riverside, Farnsley-Moremen Landing

Sunday at Riverside, Farnsley-Moremen Landing, families gathered for an Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sunday at Riverside, Farnsley-Moremen Landing, families gathered for an Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social.

There was plenty of free, family fun including miniature train rides, a petting zoo, pony rides and an ice cream eating contest.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

"It was inspired by the fact that the Moorman family, who lived in the historic house, they had a lot of family gatherings that were billed as ice cream socials. So we took our inspiration from history." - Patti Linn of Riverside, Farnsley-Moremen Landing said.

Organizers say they want to introduce families to the historic property, and all the educational programs they offer.

This was the 15th year for the event.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.