Team USA Takes Bronze in Egypt

CAIRO (FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2017) After being shocked by Canada on Saturday the best John Calipari's Under 19 team could do was win a bronze medal. Team USA took on Spain for third place on Sunday.

The Americans hopped all over Spain early, one of Calipari's recrutis, Immanuel Quickley drained three of his 11 points during a 10-2 run to start the game. University of Kenutcky freshmen Hamadou Diallo and PJ Washington both struggled totalling 15 points combined. New Albany star, Romeo Langford made the most of his limited playing time scoring eight points, including two three pointers in under three minutes of play in the fourth quarter.

USA wins 96-72 taking the bronze medal. After the game, Calipari said he learned a lot about his future Cats. "Well first of all, I learned a lot about PJ and Hammy. Both some strengths and weaknesses. You saw I did some stuff with Hammy at the end because he's struggling, and I wanted him to know, I'm with you. I'm with you. I'm going to help you, but you've got to let me coach you, and I think those two are going to be outstanding," said Calipari.

