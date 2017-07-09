Homicide victim has violent family history, documented in part on reality TV series

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Sadness and anger could be seen all over the streets outside the Park Hill Housing Complex on Saturday.

50-year-old Stephanie Kittrell was killed in what police believe was a drive-by shooting. Murder touched her family once again.

Kittrell's son, 24-year-old Ramon Shirley, also known as "Murda", was gunned down at an Iroquois Housing Complex in 2009.

His death threw a wrench into LMPD's investigation of a double homicide. Dion and Tamela Smith were killed in their home while three children were inside.

Shirley was the main suspect in the case. This was documented in the popular crime series First 48.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Man charged in deadly pedestrian collision

+ Police receive tip on destruction of Dixie Highway memorials

+ LMPD investigating infant death

In a 2009 interview with LMPD, Shirley was asked if he was worried about being a “snitch.” He responded, “I mean if I do, I'll wind up just like him. You'll be sitting somebody else in here trying to find out who killed me.”

Shirley was dead weeks after the interview. First 48 revealed that police didn't have a reason to believe Shirley and the Smith's murders were connected.

A man named Eddie White pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Shirley's case and was sentenced to six years. Violence ripped apart communities and now it's happening again.

Anyone with information on Kittrell’s case should call 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.